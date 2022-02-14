Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75 billion-$18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.08 billion.

APTV traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.95. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

