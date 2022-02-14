Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75 billion-$18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.08 billion.
APTV traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.95. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.
