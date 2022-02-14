Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 2.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,593. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

