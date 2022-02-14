Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) recently:

2/14/2022 – Applied DNA Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $6.00.

2/11/2022 – Applied DNA Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

2/11/2022 – Applied DNA Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Applied DNA Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

12/21/2021 – Applied DNA Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,052. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

