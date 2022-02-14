Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

Shares of AIF opened at $14.81 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Separately, increased their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

