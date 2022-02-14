Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.
APO traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,191,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.
In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Provides asset management services
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.