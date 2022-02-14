Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

APO traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,191,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

