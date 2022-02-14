APIX Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.39 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00037252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00104872 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

