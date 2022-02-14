Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives $483.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $483.40.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,031. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.62. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 1 year low of $287.40 and a 1 year high of $472.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

