Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 105.8% in January

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 40.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $693,000.

Shares of FINS opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

