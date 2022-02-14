Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $120.04 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $138.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.65.

