Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,077 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 380,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,757 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

