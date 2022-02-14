Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $240.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.70.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

