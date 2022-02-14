Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.84 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

