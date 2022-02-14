Ancora Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

MCK opened at $271.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.07. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $282.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.