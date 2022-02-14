Ancora Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after buying an additional 195,288 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,998,000 after buying an additional 217,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $93.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

