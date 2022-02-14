Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77.

