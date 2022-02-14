Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 354,282 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 191.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,282 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Global were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Global during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Horizon Global by 71.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Global by 333.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

HZN stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. Horizon Global Co. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

