Analysts Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT at $3.03

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.03.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

trivago stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.87 million, a PE ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

