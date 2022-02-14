Analysts Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT at $3.03

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.03.
TRVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
trivago stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.87 million, a PE ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
About trivago
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
