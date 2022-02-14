Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target at C$43.43

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$25.29 and a one year high of C$41.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.12.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$273.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total value of C$62,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,129.20. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,843,173.33. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $583,746.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

