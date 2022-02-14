Analysts Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) PT at $44.40

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,763 shares of company stock valued at $618,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after buying an additional 532,160 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 488,665 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 363,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 285,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 117,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,087. The firm has a market cap of $844.16 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.31. nLIGHT has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

