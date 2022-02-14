Analysts Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) PT at $13.13

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

NLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nautilus by 109.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nautilus by 45.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 221.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 82.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

