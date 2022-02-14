Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Target Price at $27.70

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 770,491 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.