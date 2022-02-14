Analysts Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target at $90.88

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 369,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,111,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 435,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $4,539,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

