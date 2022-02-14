Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $9.50

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.