Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $9.50

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

