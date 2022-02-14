Analysts Set Expectations for Illumina, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Illumina in a research note issued on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.54.

Shares of ILMN opened at $330.90 on Monday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Illumina by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

