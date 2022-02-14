Analysts Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $47.69

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $73.03.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

