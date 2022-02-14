Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Target Price at $96.44

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $409,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

