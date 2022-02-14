Analysts Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target at $25.47

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $9.40 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $620.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.