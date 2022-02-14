Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) PT at C$46.57

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Ag Growth International stock traded down C$1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.59. 61,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,090. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$649.95 million and a PE ratio of 56.06. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.3599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

