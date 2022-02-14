Analysts Issue Forecasts for ASGN Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ASGN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASGN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of ASGN opened at $108.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of ASGN by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

