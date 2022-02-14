Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $852.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post $852.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $862.00 million and the lowest is $845.80 million. Middleby reported sales of $729.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Middleby.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $191.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $129.40 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.77. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

