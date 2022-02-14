Analysts Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. TEGNA reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

Zacks' EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. 51,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,608 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $2,784,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

