Analysts Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. TEGNA reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.
Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TEGNA.
TEGNA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. 51,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.09.
TEGNA Company Profile
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
