Analysts Expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Check.

STER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,386,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,596,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,894,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STER opened at $21.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

