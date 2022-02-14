Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report sales of $189.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.40 million and the highest is $248.75 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $173.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $719.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.20 million to $722.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $843.29 million, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Purple Innovation.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 439,134 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

PRPL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,717. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $437.71 million, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

