Analysts Expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. NetEase reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 254.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

NetEase stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.42. 25,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,824. NetEase has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 118.9% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after buying an additional 1,925,039 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $201,161,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at $110,652,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

