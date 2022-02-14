Analysts Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will report $324.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $149.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,271,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $55,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $39,996,000.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

