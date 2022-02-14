Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.18 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.43. 246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $230.89 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.73.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

