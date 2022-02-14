Analysts Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.77. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $266.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

