Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post $2.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.81 and the lowest is $2.41. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $504.68. 33,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.28. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $223.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,162.7% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $196,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 99.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.