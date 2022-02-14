Analysts Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

ASH stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ashland Global by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,072,000 after purchasing an additional 156,309 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

