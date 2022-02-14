Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Several brokerages have commented on AHCO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

