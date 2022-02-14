Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.71. 247,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,858. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $187.05 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.04.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

