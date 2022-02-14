Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.55. 20,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,179. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

