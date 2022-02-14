Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monster Beverage.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.
NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.55. 20,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,179. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.