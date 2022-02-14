Analysts Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Embraer posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.50 on Friday. Embraer has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at $42,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Embraer by 506.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

