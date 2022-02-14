Analysts Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.62 Million

Brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to post $232.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $975.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.23 million to $983.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

CVGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 175,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,291. The firm has a market cap of $248.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.