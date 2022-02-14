Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.53 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.59. 366,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,217. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

