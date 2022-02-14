Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 73.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.49 on Monday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

