Analog Devices (ADI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.680-$1.880 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.68-$1.88 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $153.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day moving average of $172.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

