Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Update

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 321.1% from the January 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.2 days.

ANRGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $11.83 on Monday. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

