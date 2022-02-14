Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42.25 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $72.76 million and approximately $42.25 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.92 or 0.00016448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.10 or 0.06807708 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.48 or 1.00217094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,511,210 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

