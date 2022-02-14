Amon Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Amon has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $1.26 million and $524.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00037250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00104925 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

